The region housing the Lakeland saw an increase in unemployment last month. (File Photo)

Unemployment numbers saw a slight bump over the last month in the region housing the Lakeland.

According to the latest Statistics Canada report, August unemployment was at 6.4 per cent in the Wood Buffalo/Cold Lake region, housing this area. In July, this rate was at 6.2 per cent.

On the provincial level, Wood Buffalo/Cold Lake had the second-lowest unemployment rate, the only lower being Lethbridge-Medicine Hat.

As a whole, Alberta’s unemployment stayed flat at 8.8 per cent from July to August.

Written by Dan Soul/106.1 The Goat