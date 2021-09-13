The Elk Point RCMP is investigating after an oil tanker crashed in the area, injuring the driver.

On September 12th, shortly before 4:45, emergency crews responded to the accident, which happened in the Highway 646-Range Road 44B area. The drive of the truck, a 47-year-old Vermilion man, was the only one hurt in the accident. He has been sent to an Edmonton hospital via STARS ambulance and is in stable condition as he is treated for his injuries.

The truck had spilt some of its contents down the east ditch of the highway towards Whitney Lake. Working with Elk Point Fire and Rescue Department, the RCMP has been digging trenches to prevent the further contamination of soil and water.

Steps are being taken to address environmental concerns with the appropriate agencies, and the investigation is ongoing with the help of the Alberta RCMP Collision Reconstruction unit.

Highway 646 was shut down for a few hours, but one lane of traffic has since resumed travel.

Written by Dan Soul, MyLloydminsterNow.com