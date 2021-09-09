Mounties in Lac La Biche say their investigation has begun after a man was injured and gunshots rang out in the community.

It happened early on Tuesday morning. The RCMP says they believe two shots were fired near 104a Street and 101 Avenue.

A man was said to have suffered non life-threatening injuries as a result. Mounties are now looking to talk to anyone who may have seen the incident or who may have video footage from a surveillance camera to come forward.

The RCMP says they do not believe it was a random incident.