The Cold Lake First Nations says Chief Roger Marten is in hospital after contracting COVID-19.

In an announcement posted to Youtube on Wednesday, Councillor Gina Russell says the chief is currently in the hospital in Edmonton.

“He’s in an induced coma and intubated. His vitals are good today, that’s a really good thing.”

The nation’s leadership is encouraging residents who have not yet got their vaccinations to do so.

The health centre in the community is currently available for vaccinations.