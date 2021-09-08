Cold Lake mounties are looking for help finding a missing 29-year-old woman.
The RCMP says Danielle Charland was last seen on September 6th walking alongside the highway near the Sawmill restaurant in Cold Lake.
Mounties say there is a general concern for her safety and well-being.
Danielle Charland is described as:
- 5’5” tall
- Approximately 150 lbs
- Blonde hair
- Brown eyes, occasionally wears glasses
Anyone with info on her whereabouts is asked to call the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3301 or Crime Stoppers.