The City of Cold Lake says residents can expect a new Annual Report in their mailboxes this week.

“The annual report is a chance for the City to present residents the final numbers on expenditures, and to look at where we were – and where we wanted to go – when the year drew to a close,” says the city

The report comes after a brief hiatus in 2019 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The city says this newest summary includes information from 2019 as well as 2020 and the future.

“With exciting new facilities being built, major infrastructure projects on the go, and popular community events and programming, the city is excited to share all it has to offer with its residents and visitors,” says the city in the report.

Residents who want to pick up a copy can stop by City Hall starting September 13th.

The report is also available in PDF format online.