A Royal Canadian Air Force fighter squadron based out of 4 Wing in Cold Lake is celebrating a big birthday.

409 Tactical Fighter Squadron will celebrate 80 years as members take part in Operation REASSURANCE in Romania. The operation is part of Canada’s contribution to NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing mission.

Around 150 people deployed to Romania, with most calling 4 Wing home.

The squadron has its roots at Royal Air Force Base Digby in England, where it was formed in 1941.

The current incarnation of the squadron was reformed at Cold Lake in 2006.