The City of Cold Lake says an exciting 3,000 square foot expansion to the Skate Park at Imperial Park is complete and ready to welcome riders.

“We received so much feedback from the community on this design, it’s great to see it come to fruition,” said Mayor Craig Copeland. “We really relied on the users and the kids who use the park regularly to help guide this project. It was the feedback we received that helped shape this amenity into what it has become.”

173 people responded to an online survey this spring, providing their input on the design of the expansion. Most of the respondents identified themselves as “beginner” or “intermediate” riders, and requested “organic, flow style” and “flowing street terrain” features in the expansion. New features now available at the park include ledges, mini ramps, A-frames and protected, enclosed areas for younger children and those just learning to ride.

“Our skate park has always been a very popular amenity, and we’re thrilled to see the expansion complete,” said Copeland. “We hope the community continues to enjoy the park for many years to come, and we appreciate the feedback we’ve received in order to get to where we are now.”

City Council committed $300,000 to the skate park expansion in the 2021 capital budget. It was completed by BC-based New Line Skateparks, the same company that designed and built the original park.

From a City of Cold Lake press release