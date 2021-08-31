Mounties in Cold Lake are investigating after they say shots were fired at a home in the Wildwood Trailer Park.

The RCMP says early last Saturday morning they were called out. Mounties believe a white Chevrolet Impala pulled up and stopped in front of a residence and fired several shots. The vehicle then fled, heading east on Township Road 630.

The RCMP says they do not believe this was a random act.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or knows anything more about it is being asked to call the Cold Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.