Minister Sawhney with MLA David Hanson and St. Paul Mayor Maureen Miller at the Grand Opening of the St. Paul Wastewater Treatment Plant - Government of Alberta

The Town of St. Paul says upgrades are done on their wastewater treatment plant.

The town announced last week that other than some very minor deficiencies, work had been completed and the plant was fully operational.

The project allows the plant to meet today’s environmental standards and have the capacity for future growth in the community, says the provincial government.

“Construction on St. Paul’s wastewater plant kept the local economy moving during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the project is finished, the plant will make our community more attractive to investors and employers looking to relocate,” said Bonnyville – Cold Lake – St. Paul MLA Dave Hanson.

The project was a cost-share of about $16 million between the federal and provincial governments along with the town. Construction had begun at the plant back in 2019.

“We are very proud of our new facility and very thankful for the grant money we received from the municipal water and wastewater program,” said St. Paul Mayor Maureen Miller.

“Alberta’s government made it possible for us to meet and exceed environmental standards and to leave a legacy our community can be proud of.”