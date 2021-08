The St. Paul RCMP is looking for help finding a missing 22-year-old man.

The RCMP says Justice Ernest Houle was last seen in the Edmonton area last month and there is a concern for his well-being.

Justice Houle is described as:

Height: 6 foot 1 inch

Weight: 170 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

It is unknown what Justice would be wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870 or Crime Stoppers.