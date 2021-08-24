Mounties in Cold Lake say two people have died and multiple others were hurt after a Monday morning crash near Ardmore.

The RCMP are releasing more details after the intersection of Highway 28 and Highway 892 was closed down for sometime on Monday. Officers say the accident occured at around 6 AM after a community Peace Officer from Bonnyville attempted to stop a four-door car that was headed southbound.

Mounties say they believe the car ran through the stop sign at the intersection and then collided with a pickup truck that was headed east on Highway 28.

A 25-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man in the car, both said to be from the Elizabeth Metis Settlement, were killed. Four other occupants were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two occupants in the pickup were said to be treated on scene by EMs.

Mounties are looking to speak with a man who assisted on scene as they continue their investigation. They say he was driving a service truck and reportedly wearing an Esso Mobile jacket.

Police are asking anyone else with info on the incident to call the Cold Lake detachment.