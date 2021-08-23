The RCMP in St. Paul says a man in St. Vincent ended up being airlifted to hospital after reportedly being assaulted there.

Mounties say they were called out on Friday afternoon at around 4 PM after a man was found in distress on Highway 881 and Township Road 600 in the community. The man had reportedly got into an altercation with someone in a 2004 burgundy Ford F150 pickup before suffering injuries.

The man was taken to an Edmonton hospital via STARS air ambulance where he was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Mounties are now looking for anyone who may have seen what happened. Tips can be submitted to the St. Paul RCMP or Crime Stoppers.