The MD of Bonnyville has released a few details on a crash that occurred earlier Friday on Highway 660 near Bonnyville.

“The Council and staff of the Municipal District of Bonnyville wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the families affected by the fatal accident that occurred this morning, within the municipality,” said the MD in a press release.

MD officials are saying the crash, which happened at the intersection at Range Road 455 near the MD Infrastructure Services Shop, has reportedly taken a life of an MD employee and left another driver critically injured.

The MD says emergency crews are on-scene investigating. They expect Highway 660 to be shut down until “at least 8 p.m. this evening”.

“Operations at Infrastructure Services have been shut down for the day, and grief counselling will be made available to staff,” says the MD.