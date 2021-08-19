Lac La Biche County has released a concept plan for what a future Aquatics Centre could look like.

The plan for the centre includes a teaching and leisure pool, competition pool, lazy river, water slides, hot tub and steam rooms.

“The Centre will be a source of pride for the community and a destination in Lac La Biche County for families, groups, individuals, and visitors to the area, offering a broad range of opportunities for its users. This is a one-of-a-kind amenity that has something for everyone,” says the county online.

The concept was drawn up with help from input from the public. The county says it’s still looking for input before plans are set in stone and construction can begin.

“The opening of the Aquatics Centre will be the envy of northeast Alberta, acting as an amenity to attract new residents and visitors to the County, supporting our growth and sustainability as a community. By promoting the development of swimmers at all age groups, the Centre will help facilitate sport tourism that will have positive impacts on our economy.”

An online survey is up to gauge opinions. The county says they can also be reached by email.