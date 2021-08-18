The provincial government says it will be investing around $700,000 in bridges and road infrastructure around the region.

In a press release, the province says the work will take place in the County of St. Paul as well as the Town of Bonnyville.

“I’m very pleased to see this funding for our roads in the Bonnyville and the St. Paul area as these roads have needed improvements for some time now. Approving these projects is a welcome investment for our communities in terms of both jobs and overall wellbeing,” said Dave Hanson, MLA for Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul.

Over $500,000 of the money is earmarked for two bridge culvert replacement projects in St. Paul County. Just over $100,000 will be used to fix curbs and gutters running down main street in Bonnyville.

The projects are part of the provinces’ Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program.

No date on when construction may begin on the projects was given.