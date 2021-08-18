The RCMP in Leduc has charged a Lac La Biche woman with second-degree murder after an incident in the community.

Mounties say on August 15th they were called out to an aggravated assault complaint near Sparrow Drive and the Airport Road. When emergency crews arrived they found a victim with serious injuries.

Officers say the 44-year-old Port Alberni, B.C man later died of his wounds. 33-year-old Tyra Phillips was arrested at the scene.

Phillips was remanded into custody and is be due in Leduc Provincial Court on August 19th.