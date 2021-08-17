Rodeo week in September will be back but looks a little different in St. Paul this year.

The St. Paul AG Society has announced it will be hosting a 4-day rodeo event featuring a bull-a-rama, cowboy challenge and a Lakeland Rodeo Association rodeo.

In previous years, the September long weekend had St. Paul playing host to the Lakeland Rodeo Association finals. The association has announced there will be no finals held this year due to a lack of a season.

The St. Paul AG society has played host to the LRA Finals since 1988.

The weekend kicks off Thursday evening and also features a parade, beerfest and fireworks.

More information on the event is on the Ag societies’ webpage.