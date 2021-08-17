Cold Lake mounties say they’re looking for help finding a missing 36-year-old woman.

Officers say Jean Mary Berland was last seen on July 30th. There is concern for Jean’s well being and police are saying they would like to speak with her.

Jean Mary Berland is described as:

Height: 5’ 3”

Weight: 176 pounds

Hair colour: Black

Eye colour: Brown

She is known to frequent areas in Elk Point, Alta., and Saskatoon, Sask.

Anyone with tips on her whereabouts is asked to call the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3301 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.