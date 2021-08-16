Lac La Biche mounties say they’re investigating after shots were fired at a home in the community.

Officers say the incident took place early on August 6th in the Pine Lane area. Several rounds were said to have been fired.

The RCMP says nobody was hurt but the house did suffer damage as a result.

Mounties from the Forensic Identification Section have joined the investigation. The RCMP is looking to speak with anyone who may have knowledge of the incident.

Police are saying they do not believe it was a random act.