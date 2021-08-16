United Conservative MLA Laila Goodridge says she’s trying her hand at federal politics.

The current Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche MLA has announced her name will stand as the Conservative Party candidate in the riding of Fort McMurray – Cold Lake in the upcoming election. The news comes as current MP David Yurdiga has reportedly told Conservative leader Erin O’Toole he will not be running again.

Goodridge was elected in the then-new riding of Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche back in 2019’s provincial election. As of Monday, the UCP government has not announced when a byelection for her seat will be held.

The federal election is scheduled for September 20th.