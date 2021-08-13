Alberta Health Services says McArthur Beach in Lac La Biche is a no-go for swimmers after finding elevated levels of fecal bacteria in the water.

“Elevated levels of fecal bacteria were detected via testing of the lake water at this beach location. At current levels, gastrointestinal illness may result from ingestion of the water at McArthur Beach. As well, there is the possibility of skin, ear and eye infections with water contact,” says AHS in a press release.

Alberta Health Services says the advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

“AHS Environmental Public Health officers will continue to monitor the water at McArthur Beach”.