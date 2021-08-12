The Legion in Bonnyville is celebrating a big birthday.

The local branch is celebrating 75 years in the community this weekend. Originally started for veterans as a support group and way to unite, the Legion is now popular across Canada with many members of the community, military or not.

Current President Jamie Beaupre says he has many memories with the local branch.

“For me and my whole family, ever since the start, we’ve been involved, although only certain members of our family were military. It seemed like our whole family always supported the Legion and bonding. I’m sure there’s a lot of families just like that”.

To celebrate, the branch is hosting an entire weekend of activities including a steak night and jam on Friday, a rally with the Legion Riders motorcycle club and a softball tournament, and a Sunday pig and roast beef dinner.

Beaupre says anyone looking to become a member of the branch can come down and learn a little bit more about what they do and who they are.

“We’re an open Legion, anything we do, unless it requires a membership, like our steak night and stuff, anybody’s welcome to join us. Especially for this weekend. Come and see what we’re about. Come on down and get into some of our activities. There are more activities than I mentioned but you know, that’s a surprise”.

More information on the weekend of events and the Bonnyville Legion branch is available on their Facebook page.