Lac La Biche mounties say one person has been arrested and two others are wanted by police after a traffic stop turned up guns and what appears to be a pipe bomb.

Mounties say on Sunday evening they stopped a vehicle at 99th Avenue along 103rd Street. It was during a search of the vehicle where officers say the guns and pipe bomb was found.

Alberta RCMP’s Explosive Disposal Unit was notified. Mounties say the device was disposed of safely.

34-year-old Janet Melissa Richards of Conklin now faces charges including multiple counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes.

Meanwhile, the RCMP says a pair of passengers fled and are now wanted.

Mounties say 39-year-old Calvin Stanley Ballantyne is described as:

· Height: 5’6”

· Weight: 180 pounds

· Hair colour: Black

· Eye colour: Brown

· Identifying marks: tattoos of letters on neck, feline on chest, dragon on left arm.

· Known to frequent areas in Lac La Biche and Conklin, Alta.

40-year-old Suzie Amanda Cardinal of Lac La Biche is described as:

· Height: 5’ 3”

· Weight: 120 pounds

· Hair colour: Brown

· Eye colour: Brown

· Known to frequent areas in Lac La Biche and Conklin, Alta.

Mounties are urging anyone with information on their whereabouts to call the Lac La Biche detachment or Crime Stoppers.