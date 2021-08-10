Lac La Biche mounties say one person has been arrested and two others are wanted by police after a traffic stop turned up guns and what appears to be a pipe bomb.
Mounties say on Sunday evening they stopped a vehicle at 99th Avenue along 103rd Street. It was during a search of the vehicle where officers say the guns and pipe bomb was found.
Alberta RCMP’s Explosive Disposal Unit was notified. Mounties say the device was disposed of safely.
34-year-old Janet Melissa Richards of Conklin now faces charges including multiple counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes.
Meanwhile, the RCMP says a pair of passengers fled and are now wanted.
Mounties say 39-year-old Calvin Stanley Ballantyne is described as:
· Height: 5’6”
· Weight: 180 pounds
· Hair colour: Black
· Eye colour: Brown
· Identifying marks: tattoos of letters on neck, feline on chest, dragon on left arm.
· Known to frequent areas in Lac La Biche and Conklin, Alta.
40-year-old Suzie Amanda Cardinal of Lac La Biche is described as:
· Height: 5’ 3”
· Weight: 120 pounds
· Hair colour: Brown
· Eye colour: Brown
· Known to frequent areas in Lac La Biche and Conklin, Alta.
Mounties are urging anyone with information on their whereabouts to call the Lac La Biche detachment or Crime Stoppers.