Mounties from Pierceland, Saskatchewan are looking for help after an attempted sexual assault near Meadow Lake Provincial Park.

The RCMP says they were called out on August 3rd to the junction of Highway 224 and Highway 950. Officials say a woman who was working in the area was approached by a man with a knife who attempted to assault her.

The victim was able to fight off her attacker and get away but did suffer minor injuries.

The suspect is described as “…under 30 years old, tall and thin with tan skin. He was wearing dark clothing, sunglasses and a bandanna covering his face.”

Mounties are asking anyone who may have information on the crime to contact the Pierceland RCMP at 306-839-3330 or Crime Stoppers.