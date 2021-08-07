Bonnyville mounties say they are on-scene Saturday afternoon investigating a fatal crash near Fort Kent.

The RCMP says the crash took place between a semi-truck and pickup on Highway 28. Traffic is said to be being diverted around the collision scene at Range Road 451 to Township Road 615 and back onto Highway 28 on Range Road 452.

Mounties are not releasing many details but they do say someone has died as a result of the crash. A collision analyst is said to be on scene helping the investigation.

The RCMP says the semi involved may be carrying Diesel fuel and leaking at this point.

The cause of the crash is still undetermined, say officers.