A new Indigenous housing project in Edmonton is aiming at offering a home to residents from local reserves.

Tribal Chiefs Ventures says construction has begun on 32 units of affordable housing across four fourplexes, each with eight units. The project will prioritize residents from the six-member First Nations of Tribal Chiefs Ventures Inc.: Beaver Lake Cree Nation, Cold Lake First Nations, Frog Lake First Nation, Heart Lake First Nation, Kehewin Cree Nation and Whitefish Lake First Nation #128.

“On behalf of Tribal Chiefs Ventures Inc. (TCVI), Chiefs, citizens and Elders, we would like to sincerely thank the Government of Alberta for working diligently with us on this proposal for the past few years and for having it come to fruition for our members in need of housing,” says Cameron Alexis, CEO, Tribal Chiefs Ventures.

“This will give them the opportunity to better their lives by virtue of living in new affordable homes to enhance their self-esteem and pursue their aspirations, whether it be education or employment. Further, this provides Indigenous ownership and control of affordable homes, which TCVI will be managing ethically and efficiently to better everyone’s lives.”

The governments of Alberta and Canada have provided $6 million in funding, $3 million from each branch. Rent for the units is set at 30 percent of gross household income – the standard for affordability says the province.

The first eight units are now open and tenants are moving in. The remaining three fourplexes are currently under construction and are expected to be move-in ready this fall.