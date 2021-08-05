Mounties in Bonnyville are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man awaiting sentencing for a 2018 manslaughter conviction.

Police say Darren Rain Moocheweines failed to comply with conditions of a judicial release. He is described as:

Age: 27-years old

Height: 5’4”

Weight: approximately 175 lbs

Hair colour: Black

Eye colour: Brown

Has distinguishable face tattoos

Mounties say he is known to frequent areas in Frog Lake, Bonnyville and St. Paul. Anyone with tips on his whereabouts is asked to call the Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7200 or their local police.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.