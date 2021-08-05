Mounties say finding a stolen vehicle has resulted in a donation to charity.

Back on July 10th, officers from St. Paul were on patrol on Highway 28 near Bonnyville when they spotted a stolen truck. When they tried to pull it over, the driver fled.

A chase ensued that ended after the driver ditched the truck in a farmer’s field. Mounties and Police Service Dog Maddox spent three hours tracking through a heavily wooded area in rough weather but the suspect got away.

Police say a search of the truck found a loaded SKS rifle as well as ammunition for another rifle, leading mounties to believe the driver may have been armed.

Meanwhile, officers say when they called the owner of the truck, he was thrilled to hear it had been recovered. The owner offered the RCMP the $5000 reward he had put up for its return.

Mounties say that money will be going to “Ned’s Wish”, a group that supports retired police dogs.

The RCMP says they are still investigating in an attempt to find the suspect.