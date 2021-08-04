Mounties in St. Paul say one person has been arrested after a drive-by shooting in the community.

The RCMP says on the morning of August 2nd they were called to the 5600 block of 51st Ave after a complaint of gunfire. Mounties say they caught up to the suspect vehicle minutes after but it fled.

A chase then took the car all the way to the Saddle Lake First Nation, where police then arrested a woman when she reportedly tried to escape on foot.

23-year-old Charity Rose Gadwa of Bonnyville now faces a slew of charges including discharge of a firearm with intent and flight from a peace officer,

The RCMP says they do not believe this was a random event and do not believe the general public is at risk. They also say they believe that there were further suspects in the vehicle that are still wanted in connection.

“This is obviously a scary situation for members of the public however our response was quick and we were able to arrest one of the suspects. Public safety is our greatest priority,” says S/Sgt. Greg Stannard of the St. Paul RCMP.

Mounties are asking anyone who has more information on the incident to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.