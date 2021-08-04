Alberta Health Services says routine school immunizations will resume in the Lakeland and elsewhere in the North Zone.

The program had seen delays due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“AHS Public Health will provide in-school immunization services starting again this fall and will ensure that every eligible student has access to vaccines for which consent has been given,” says the group.

Catch-up immunizations are also being offered for students headed into Grades 6 to 10 this Fall. AHS says to contact your local health centre to book an appointment.

“The vaccines included as part of the Grade 6 school immunization program are Hepatitis B vaccine, which is important to prevent serious damage to the liver, and Human Papillomavirus vaccine, also known as HPV vaccine, which helps prevent against certain types of cancers. The Grade 9 vaccines include a dose of dTap vaccine, which protects against diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis and a dose of meningococcal vaccine, which protects against meningitis,” says AHS

More information is at immunizealberta.ca.