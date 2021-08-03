Mounties in St. Paul say a police chase ended with drugs and weapons found along with a man facing charges.

The RCMP says on July 29th they spotted a vehicle and attempted to pull it over but it took off.

A brief chase ensued as officers from St. Paul and Smoky Lake joined in. The chase was said to have ended after the suspect took the vehicle into a field and attempted to get away on foot with a passenger. Both were later arrested.

Officers say a search of the vehicle turned up things like brass knuckles and a machete along with various amounts of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin. A later search at a home related to the suspect turned up a sawed-off Ruger 10/22 rifle, say mounties.

35-year-old Oliver Memnook faces 12 charges over the incident. Mounties say he’ll be in Bonnyville Provincial Court on Tuesday.