Mounties in Lac La Biche are investigating after a single-vehicle rollover took the life of a 23-year-old woman.

The RCMP says on July 28th at around 5 AM they were called to the scene of the crash near Township Road 625A.

Not a lot of details are known but mounties say they did try to provide first-aid on the scene but the Enilda woman was later pronounced dead.

Her name is not being released. The RCMP says their investigation into what happened will continue.