Brian Hayes couldn’t believe his eyes when he checked his LOTTO MAX ticket and discovered he’d won $1 million on the June 22 draw.

“I checked my ticket using the Lotto Spot! app,” he said. “I wasn’t sure I was seeing things right, so I checked it a few more times.”

“It was hard to believe!” he continued. “It took a little while to sink in… honestly, even now, I’m not sure that it’s completely sunk in,” he added with a laugh.

The happy winner said he hasn’t made plans for his winnings yet, but has a couple of ideas for the near-future.

“I think I’m going to share some of the money with my friends and family,” he said. “I might buy myself a new vehicle at some point too.”

Hayes purchased his winning LOTTO MAX ticket at the CANEX Super Mart located inside Building 69 Wing 4, in Cold Lake.

He won one of the 70 MAXMILLIONS prizes drawn on the June 22 draw

by matching the numbers 1, 15, 16, 29, 31, 32 and 46.

From an AGLC Press Release