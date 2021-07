Sylvan Lake mounties say they`ve had no luck finding an expensive boat that was stolen around Canada Day.

The 2017 Super Air Nautique 6522 is teal and white in colour and, together with the trailer it was on, is valued at over $100,000. The RCMP say their investigation has not turned up a trace of where it might have gone.

Mounties are asking anyone who knows information on the boat or may have spotted it in the area to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.