The Northern Lights Public School Division says nominations are open for people hoping to become school board trustees this Fall.

The next school board election is October 18th, in conjunction with the municipal elections in Alberta. The school board has released information on the election for prospective candidates.

The board says it will be looking for:

Three trustees from Ward 1 – Bonnyville and Area

Three trustees from Ward 2 – Cold Lake and Area

One trustee from Ward 3 – Lac La Biche

One trustee from Ward 4 – Lac La Biche – Plamondon

One trustee from Ward 5 – Lac La Biche South

Nomination packages are out now on the NLPS website.

Nominees have until September 20th to get their name in the running.