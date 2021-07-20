The MD of Bonnyville says trees in the area may feature an unsightly pest.

The MD says Ugly-Nest Caterpillars are showing up in some trees. The caterpillar’s name comes from the strange and unpleasant-looking nests they make in trees.

“It’s important to note, that while these pests will make trees look unpleasant, they will not harm them.” says the MD.

The MD says chemical control of the caterpillars is rarely required, but tree owners can cut the webs off and burn them. Otherwise, natural enemies will take care of populations.

Some areas in the Lakeland saw Tent Caterpillar outbreaks in years past.