The Alberta RCMP says it’s expanding a program aimed at providing mental health support to people in crisis.

Mounties say the Regional Police and Crisis Team program in partnership with Alberta Health Services will be expanding. The program sees an officer teamed with a mental health therapist respond to calls pertaining to mental health in communities.

St. Paul will be a community where the program will run. Mayor Maureen Miller says she welcomes the new tool in the community.

“On behalf of St. Paul, we are grateful to be chosen as a regional PACT location. The unified collaboration of the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, Alberta Health Services and RCMP within our community will add a tremendous support to many challenges we face.”

Edmonton, Red Deer and Grande Prairie are other communities that feature the teams.

In 2020, there were over 20,000 files dealt with by the Alberta RCMP related to mental health, say mounties.