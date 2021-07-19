An example of Blue-Green Algae - From sleloinvasives.org

A number of lakes around the Lakeland region are battling with blue-green algae, says Alberta Health Services.

On Friday AHS issued a warning to users of Stoney Lake in the County of St. Paul, saying blooms of the algae had been identified there. Other lakes in the region including both Upper and Lower Mann Lake, Vincent Lake and Moose Lake are also said to be battling the blooms.

AHS is urging users of the lake to avoid contact with the algae.

“People who come in contact with visible blue-green algae or who ingest water containing blue-green algae may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea and vomiting and/or diarrhea. Symptoms usually appear within one to three hours and resolve in one to two days. Symptoms in children are often more pronounced; however, all humans are at risk of these symptoms.”

Pets are also susceptible to becoming sick from the algae.

AHS notes that areas of the lake that do no have visible blue-green algae blooms can still be safely enjoyed.