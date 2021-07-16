The Bonnyville RCMP says two people have been arrested after a string of thefts in the area.

Over the span of July 11th and July 12th, officers responded to a total of three thefts, during which large amounts of jet fuel, diesel and other related parts or items.

The first theft, in the early hours of the 11th, was caught on video surveillance. The suspects allegedly broke into a business on Highway 660 north of Bonnyville and stole several fuel pumps.

From there, they allegedly travelled to the Bonnyville Airport, where the RCMP says 1,500 litres of jet fuel were stolen by cutting the nozzle of the jet fuel truck hose. In addition, 250 litres of diesel were syphoned and eight equipment batteries were stolen, damaging the equipment by cutting wires in the process.

The third theft happened at a Bonnyville business on July 12th. At the third scene is where the suspects were arrested. One of the suspects was allegedly found to have bear spray, methamphetamine and break-in tools.

As a result of this investigation, two people are facing a list of accusations. The first suspect, 31-year-old Chris Olszowka of Bonnyville has been charged with alleged:

Flight from police

Two counts of mischief

Four counts of theft

Seven counts of failing to comply with orders

Possession of break-in tools

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Resisting arrest

Two counts of break and enter

Possession of stolen property

Possession of a controlled substance

The second suspect, Patrick Schmold, 32, from Bonnyville has also been charged with alleged:

Flight from Police

Break and enter

Mischief over $5,000

Mischief under $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime

Six counts of Theft

Driving while prohibited

Endangering the safety of an airport.

Olszowka and Schmold were remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court on July 20, 2021.