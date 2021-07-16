Lakeland College is upping their game with a blended Animal Health Technology (AHT) program starting this October.

According to the Alberta government, 75 per cent of employers recruited for veterinary technologist positions in the last two years.

The Diploma program will be available at the Vermilion Campus and online. Students will be able to participate in lectures and non-lab course work online. They will engage their practical skills in Animal Health Clinic at Vermilion, completing five comprehensive lab residencies and two practicums during the two-year program.

Application for the program is open. The College will be hosting a blended AHT webinar via ZOOM on July 19 at 5:30 p.m.

Written by Gerry Lampow/MyLloydminsterNow