Cold Lake Family Connections, formerly Parent Link is back up and running.

They have a novel way to indicate their facility is at full capacity. It’s a traffic light system that flashes green to indicate space is available and red when there is no room, so parents will have to come back at another time.

They have a structured program schedule suited for children aged 6 and younger.

Programs include Literacy exploration, preschool development, Sensory play, Nature play, Baby development and Parenting Support program.

Their Summer hours are Monday to Thursday and Saturday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Fridays are 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., then 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Parents can call Cold Lake Family Connections at 780-594-4495. More details can be found at this link.