It’s time to learn more about the history of Cold Lake and the stories behind some of its most well-known landmarks.

The City has launched a new walking tour to shed some light on a few of the key landmarks in the community and the stories behind them.

The online map has 12 points of interest and the City is asking for residents’ input to further develop the resource.

Residents can take a virtual, self-guided historic walking tour of the lakeshore by copying an online link to their device’s browser.

The historical sites listed presently include the Totem Poles and artist Rene Ricard, the Bibeau family and the park that bears their name, the Cold War-era civil defence siren and the legend of Kinosoo or Kinachuk menacing swimmers at the beach.

The City’s Family and Community Support services is encouraging residents to do the virtual tour.

Written by Gerry Lampow/MyLloydminsterNow