A Lakeland restaurant is joining other eateries across Alberta in showcasing just what the province has to offer, from farm to table.

St.Paul’s Twisted Fork is one of 88 restaurants in 27 communities that will be participating in Alberta on The Plate, which runs from August 6th to 15th.

The event is a dine-around, where participating restaurants offer fixed price menus highlighting local producers, growers, distillers, and brewers. In addition to showing what Alberta has to offer during a meal out, 200 farms and producers will be shown off, so people can see what goes into their meals as well.

Tannis Baker, Director of Big Ideas with Food Tourism Strategies, says the slate of restaurants involved showcases the local flavours that make up a region, from the Indigenous people who shaped Alberta, to the multicultural influences of the province, all of which are “reflected in the diversity of the restaurants, food products and culinary creators across Alberta.”

Alberta on The Plate takes place along with Alberta Local Food Week and ends the same weekend as Open Farm Days.

Vermilion’s Red Brick Cafe is also a part of the event, and a full list of participating restaurants can be found on the Alberta on The Plate website.