The Skate Park at Cold Lake’s Imperial Park is getting a major Summer upgrade.

City Council has committed $300,000 from the 2021 Capital Budget. This will pave the way for an over 3,000 square foot expansion.

The new track will feature a “flowing, street-style” design, utilizing ledges, mini ramps, A-frames and protected, enclosed areas for younger children and those just learning to ride.

Mayor Craig Copeland indicated that they relied on input from the riders and the kids who use the park to guide the features they wanted to have.

The designers conducted an online survey and got over 170 submissions.

Copeland says it’s clear the skate park is very popular and the expansion will bring it to the next level.

The upgrade is happening just east of the current skate park. A small section of concrete will eventually link the two. This allows for the current sakte park to remain open over construction which should last about eight weeks.

The skate park expansion is expected to be open to riders in mid-September.

Written by Gerry Lampow/MyLloydminsterNow