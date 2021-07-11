The Bonnyville RCMP says a youth has been charged after a church fire on the Kehewin Cree Nation.

Kehewin and Bonnyville fire services responded to the fire at the abandoned Our Lady of Mercy church around 9:45 PM on July 9th.

The building had been sitting vacant for years and was slated for demolishment. No one was hurt, and the RCMP investigation alleges the fire was deliberately set.

A young person, whose name cannot be released under the Youth Justice Act, has been charged with alleged arson.

They’ve been released ahead of a Bonnyville Provincial Youth Court appearance on Sept. 21th.

Written by Dan Soul/106.1 The Goat