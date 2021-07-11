Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning, with the possibility it could produce a tornado.

A tornado has been spotted 25 km east of Lac La Biche and is moving northeast at 50 km/h, Environment Canada says,

Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.

A tornado can be a dangerous weather situation, Environment Canada says, and people should know what to do in a tornado situation.

If someone sees a roaring sound or a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, they should take shelter immediately.

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if possible, Environment Canada notes.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

The tornado warning remains in effect for the following areas:

  • Improvement District 349 including Cold Lake Air Weapons Range
  • Lac La Biche Co. near Heart Lake
  • Lac La Biche Co. near Lakeland Prov. Park and Rec. Area
  • M.D. of Bonnyville near La Corey Wolf Lake and Truman

Written by Dan Soul/106.1 The Goat 