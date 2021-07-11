Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning, with the possibility it could produce a tornado.
A tornado has been spotted 25 km east of Lac La Biche and is moving northeast at 50 km/h, Environment Canada says,
Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.
Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.
A tornado can be a dangerous weather situation, Environment Canada says, and people should know what to do in a tornado situation.
If someone sees a roaring sound or a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, they should take shelter immediately.
Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.
Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if possible, Environment Canada notes.
As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.
The tornado warning remains in effect for the following areas:
- Improvement District 349 including Cold Lake Air Weapons Range
- Lac La Biche Co. near Heart Lake
- Lac La Biche Co. near Lakeland Prov. Park and Rec. Area
- M.D. of Bonnyville near La Corey Wolf Lake and Truman