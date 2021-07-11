Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning, with the possibility it could produce a tornado.

A tornado has been spotted 25 km east of Lac La Biche and is moving northeast at 50 km/h, Environment Canada says,

Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.

A tornado can be a dangerous weather situation, Environment Canada says, and people should know what to do in a tornado situation.

If someone sees a roaring sound or a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, they should take shelter immediately.

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if possible, Environment Canada notes.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

The tornado warning remains in effect for the following areas:

Improvement District 349 including Cold Lake Air Weapons Range

Lac La Biche Co. near Heart Lake

Lac La Biche Co. near Lakeland Prov. Park and Rec. Area

M.D. of Bonnyville near La Corey Wolf Lake and Truman

Written by Dan Soul/106.1 The Goat