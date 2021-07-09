Portage College is rolling out micro-credentials on its list of course offerings.

These short-term, competency-based programs are additional, complementary or even alternate components to a formal qualification and are rising in popularity.

Governments in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario are focusing on the potential that micro-credentials offer students and employers. In conjunction with Industry, Portage College has been developing their micro-credential alternates to ensure students have the skills they need to be successful.

College officials point out micro-credentials have increased in relevance as individuals are looking to upskill or re-train in a shorter time frame.

The following programs will be offered going into the Fall:

-Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Builder – September 2021 start

-Permaculture – September 2021 start

-Foundational Learning Instructor Program – October 2021 start.

More information can be found on the Portage College website.

Written by Gerry Lampow/MyLloydminsterNow