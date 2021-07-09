The region housing the Lakeland saw an increase in unemployment last month. (File Photo)

Unemployment rates continued their decline in the region housing the Lakeland, following a trend since the beginning of the year.

According to the latest Statistics Canada report, unemployment was at 6.6 in the Wood Buffalo/Cold Lake region, housing this area. The month prior, the numbers were at 7.1 per cent. Since the beginning of 2021, the number has fallen from 9.4 per cent.

Looking provincially, Wood Buffalo/Cold Lake sits at the third lowest unemployment, with Lethbridge-Medicine Hat and Camrose Drumheller being the only ones sitting lower.

As a whole, Alberta’s unemployment is down to 9 per cent even in June from 9.3 in May.

Written by Dan Soul/106.1 The Goat