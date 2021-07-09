Students needing to take the bus to Northern Lights Public Schools can now be registered for the upcoming school year.

The 2021-2022 Transportation Registration Form is now available in School Engage. While it does not apply to all students, parents or guardians need to write up a form if:

Their child is new to Northern Lights Public School, including Kindergarten students

The child has not taken the bus before but you want them to start taking the bus this year

The child has been taking the bus and you live within the town/city limits of Bonnyville, Cold Lake or Lac La Biche

The child rides the bus and is changing schools next year

The child rides the bus but their address or pickup/dropoff locations will change in the new school year

To access the forms needed for kids to get on the bus, parents need to log in to the PowerSchool Parent Portal on a computer, but they won’t be able to access the forms using the Parent Portal app. From there, the steps are as follows:

Click on School Engage on the left-hand side

Click on Students on the left-hand side

Click on the name of the student you wish to register for transportation services

Click on the 2021-2022 Transportation Registration Form. Please make sure you have selected the form for the correct year.

Click on the Open icon to open the form

Complete the information in the form and click Submit

Parents needing to register more than one child will have to write separate forms for each youth. After the forms are all in, the NLPS Transportation Department will be in touch to confirm information and discuss fees needing to be paid. Until the fees are paid, registration won’t be completed.

Links to registration forms are on the NLPS website.